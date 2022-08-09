"Irv Gotti a sucker, man. He a sucker," the "What's Luv?" rapper said. "Y'all can @ Irv Gotti, Ja, whatever the f**k you want. Whatever Irv has with Ashanti is 20 years old, right. I know he was making some points that mean a lot to him. But when you keep ranting about somebody 20 years later, it felt like he's not over the young lady, right."



"It's okay, if its in a documentary," Joe continued. "You gotta see your truth in your documentary. But to go to Drink Champs and to keep calling her a b***h, keep disrespecting ... Um, guys, I'm not gonna be the guy to 'stand up for Ashanti, the brother that' ... Ja Rule was standing right next to him. And so I'm not gonna be that guy. But, I'm not telling stories about a girl I was with 20 years ago. In fact, I hope you die. F**k you, b***h. Leave me alone, right. So, when you doing this, it looks like you caught up, you aint get over the s**t."



In the same podcast episode, Gotti also discussed how he found out about Ashanti's relationship with Nelly. He told N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that he was at home watching a basketball game when he saw them at the game together.



"I can get passed you wanting to be with Nelly," Irv said. "At the time, it happens any man is hurt. The chick you're f**king in love with is with this n***a."



"You wanna know how I found out?" Irv continues as he smokes his blunt. "I was at home.. listen to this s**t. This was GOD that wanted me to find out... I was at home.. NBA package, I like watching sports...'Oh my god, what's this commotion that's going on in the stadium?! We just found out what the commotion is. Nelly just walked in with Ashanti.'"



