Good News, Texans Fans: Your Favorite Drinks & Snacks Just Got Cheaper
By Dani Medina
August 9, 2022
Good news, Texans fans: You'll be paying less at the concession stand this upcoming season.
Four popular concession items have gotten a price cut at NRG Stadium ahead of the 2022-23 NFL season. These items are beer, soda, chicken tenders and hot dogs, according to the Beaumont Enterprise. The Texans announced these price cuts Monday (August 8) as part of a "Fan First Deals" promotion.
Here's a look at how much you'll be spending for your favorite snacks and drinks at Houston Texans games this season:
Note: The following prices do not include sales tax.
Hot dogs
Hot dogs have decreased in price from $5.49 to $3.75, a nearly 32% price drop.
Chicken tenders
Chicken tenders will now cost you $7.75 instead of last year's $10.09, a 23% price decrease.
Beer
Domestic beers are now $7.95, an 8.5% price drop from last year's $8.69.
Soda
A 20-ounce soda was $4.79, but now it'll cost you $3.75, a 22% decrease in price.