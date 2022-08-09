Good News, Texans Fans: Your Favorite Drinks & Snacks Just Got Cheaper

Good news, Texans fans: You'll be paying less at the concession stand this upcoming season.

Four popular concession items have gotten a price cut at NRG Stadium ahead of the 2022-23 NFL season. These items are beer, soda, chicken tenders and hot dogs, according to the Beaumont Enterprise. The Texans announced these price cuts Monday (August 8) as part of a "Fan First Deals" promotion.

Here's a look at how much you'll be spending for your favorite snacks and drinks at Houston Texans games this season:

Note: The following prices do not include sales tax.

Hot dogs

Hot dogs have decreased in price from $5.49 to $3.75, a nearly 32% price drop.

Chicken tenders

Chicken tenders will now cost you $7.75 instead of last year's $10.09, a 23% price decrease.

Beer

Domestic beers are now $7.95, an 8.5% price drop from last year's $8.69.

Soda

A 20-ounce soda was $4.79, but now it'll cost you $3.75, a 22% decrease in price.