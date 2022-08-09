Rare Lobster Rescued From Seafood Restaurant Finds New Home In Tennessee

It's not every day a lobster at a seafood restaurant is saved from the tank rather than becoming a meal, but that's exactly what happened at a Red Lobster after a rare form of the creature was found at the restaurant.

Weeks after a rare orange lobster, lovingly named Cheddar, was rescued from a Red Lobster in Florida, another brightly-colored crustacean was discovered on Monday (August 8) at a Red Lobster in Meridian, Mississippi, per USA Today. While Cheddar found a home at Ripley's Aquarium of Myrtle Beach, the new orange lobster, named Biscuit, was rescued by Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies in Gatlinburg, according to a press release from the aquarium.

The aquarium shared a video on its Instagram page documenting the process of rescuing Biscuit from its watery prison.