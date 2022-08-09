Texas-Based Tito's Trolls Hard Seltzer Trend In New Campaign
By Ginny Reese
August 9, 2022
It seems like every brand is creating their own version of the ever-popular hard seltzer these days. Well, everyone except Texas-based vodka company, Tito's.
WFAA reported that Tito's is taking a different approach to the trend.
In a new video from the company, the announcer can be heard saying, "Finally, Tito's in a Can. There comes a time when every alcohol brand must ask, 'Should we make a seltzer?' and our answer is...no."
The company is promoting an empty can in the video... yes, you read that correctly. The empty, 16-ounce can is reusable and insulated.
The brand wrote on Twitter:
"Introducing Tito's in a Can*!
We don’t make seltzers, but we did make this reusable empty can…so you can make them however you want. In this can. Get your really nice, really empty Tito’s in a Can* at https://titosinacan.com."
Check out the brand's video below:
Introducing Tito's in a Can*!— TitosVodka (@TitosVodka) August 2, 2022
We don’t make seltzers, but we did make this reusable empty can…so you can make them however you want. In this can. Get your really nice, really empty Tito’s in a Can* at https://t.co/mnJhqjIfJn. pic.twitter.com/EZqP9zDYhe
Vice President of Brand Marketing for Tito's, Taylor Berry, told CNN, "Ultimately, from a brand standpoint, [we're] holding true to what we know and the strategy we've had from the beginning — making vodka. There's an element of this brand not being sellouts."
The empty Tito's can is selling for $20 on the company's website. Net proceeds for the sales will go to nonprofits such as Emancipet, Accion Opportunity Fund, American Farmland Trust, Hire Heroes USA, and Meals on Wheels America.