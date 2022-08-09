Texas-Based Tito's Trolls Hard Seltzer Trend In New Campaign

It seems like every brand is creating their own version of the ever-popular hard seltzer these days. Well, everyone except Texas-based vodka company, Tito's.

WFAA reported that Tito's is taking a different approach to the trend.

In a new video from the company, the announcer can be heard saying, "Finally, Tito's in a Can. There comes a time when every alcohol brand must ask, 'Should we make a seltzer?' and our answer is...no."

The company is promoting an empty can in the video... yes, you read that correctly. The empty, 16-ounce can is reusable and insulated.

The brand wrote on Twitter:

"Introducing Tito's in a Can*!

We don’t make seltzers, but we did make this reusable empty can…so you can make them however you want. In this can. Get your really nice, really empty Tito’s in a Can* at https://titosinacan.com."

Check out the brand's video below: