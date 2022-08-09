Texas Coffee Shop Wants To Get You In The Halloween Spirit All Year Long
By Dani Medina
August 9, 2022
Halloween might be two months away, but at this coffee shop that just opened up, it's a year-round celebration.
Coffee House of Hel recently opened up in San Antonio and in addition to coffee, milkshakes and espresso, it's serving up the spooky vibes 365 days a year. According to MySanAntonio, inside the coffee shop — located at 9386 Huebner Road, you'll be greeted by "Chucky" in addition to several horror movie posters including Halloween and Dracula. The items on the menu are appropriately named after iconic movie characters, like the Pennywise Frappe, the Franken Matcha Latte and the Freddy Krueger Espresso.
Helen and Robert Hinojos established their spooky coffee shop in 2020 with the first location in El Paso. The couple was inspired by horror comedy Burying The Ex, which tells the story of a man who owns a horror shop and a woman who owns an ice cream shop. Since they don't know how to make ice cream, coffee was what they wanted to sell.
"We've learned, since opening here in San Antonio, that this community is big on horror. More and more people are telling us about what locations to check out and branch out to because that's the plan — to have a bigger space," Helen told MySanAntonio.