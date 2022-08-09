Texas Coffee Shop Wants To Get You In The Halloween Spirit All Year Long

Halloween might be two months away, but at this coffee shop that just opened up, it's a year-round celebration.

Coffee House of Hel recently opened up in San Antonio and in addition to coffee, milkshakes and espresso, it's serving up the spooky vibes 365 days a year. According to MySanAntonio, inside the coffee shop — located at 9386 Huebner Road, you'll be greeted by "Chucky" in addition to several horror movie posters including Halloween and Dracula. The items on the menu are appropriately named after iconic movie characters, like the Pennywise Frappe, the Franken Matcha Latte and the Freddy Krueger Espresso.