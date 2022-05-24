This Is The Best Coffee Shop In Texas

Are you more of an iced or hot coffee drinker? Whatever your preference, it's important to get your morning burst of energy from the best coffee shop in town. Where is that, you ask?

The Daily Meal compiled a list of the best coffee shop in every state. Here's how they did it:

In order to determine which coffee shop was the best in each state, we started by combing through our own previous rankings and stories on local coffee shops. We then took a deep dive into existing rankings and review sites to get an idea of which cafés and coffee-focused restaurants are the most renowned and well-loved according to both locals and tourists. Above all, we looked for shops with a nice sit-in area, a high level of barista skill and creativity, multiple food options that vary throughout the day, a variety of specialty coffee drinks, originality, and a high level of service.

In Texas, the best coffee shop is Caffé Medici (now renamed Medici Roasting) in Austin. Here's what The Daily Meal said to back up its decision:

Using the Orion blend from Minnesota's Spyhouse Coffee Roasters, Caffé Medici's espresso has a fruitier taste with a chocolate finish, and their daily house coffee is Wild Gift's Troublemaker — citrus flavors with a kick of mango, pineapple, and caramel. You'll also find that the chain’s five Austin locations have some of the best hot cocoa in the country.

Medici Roasting has seven locations in Austin.

To read The Daily Meal's full report, click here.