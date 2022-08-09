This Is Georgia's Best Breakfast Restaurant

Some say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, regardless of the time you choose to eat it. If you prefer to start your day sunny-side up, than look no further than this state-wide breakfast staple. The best breakfast restaurant in the entire state serves meals that will not only kick start your day, but healthy plates that you can enjoy with friends. How can you go wrong with a hearty stack of waffles topped with butter and fruit, or a tall glass of freshly pressed juice? This restaurant offers those options, and many more!

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best place to order breakfast in Georgia is at the Highland Bakery in Atlanta.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the best breakfast restaurant in the entire state:

"Highland Bakery has multiple locations in and around Atlanta, and it's the place to be when you're looking for the best breakfast restaurant in Georgia. While this restaurant has muffins, bagels, croissants, and other goodies you'd expect from a bakery, Highland Bakery also has classic breakfast dishes found in the South like Shrimp and Grits, Country Fried Steak, and Burrito de Huevos. The restaurant gets exquisite reviews and an endless amount of media attention. Considering this place started with coffee in mind, make sure you get a cup of joe when you visit."