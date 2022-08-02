This Is Georgia’s Best College Town

Whether you're in college or not, college towns make great places to live. They are often filled with plenty of youthful energy, not to mention fun bars, restaurants and shops. They also have the perk of being connected to institutions that offer live music, theater, museums, academic lectures, and collegiate sports for everyone to enjoy.

Far and Wide compiled a list of the best college towns in every state. To make their selections, they combined lists from USA Today, College Ranker, Best College Reviews, Best Value Schools and more. After analyzing all of that data, they chose Athens, home of the University of Gerogia, as the best college town in the state. Here's what they had to say about it:

You'll find that nearly 33,000 of the adults in Athens are enrolled in one of the three schools here — the largest of which is the University of Georgia, which also happens to be the biggest in the state. The town is renowned for its music scene and birthed bands like R.E.M., Widespread Panic, the B52's and the Indigo Girls. Another benefit of living in Athens is its close proximity to Atlanta, which offers large employers for employment as well entertainment, activities and attractions.

Are you curious about the best college towns throughout the rest of the United States? Check out the full list right here.