This Is Michigan’s Best Independently Owned Bookstore

Some of the best bookstores across the country are independently owned. They are great for grabbing inexpensive used books, keeping up with what's popular right now, as well as discovering rare finds. Independent bookstores are also notorious for fostering a strong love of reading for everyone in the community.

While we're on the topic of community, by buying local, you help create jobs for your friends and neighbors, improve public infrastructure, and invest in the social and economic wellbeing of your community. Plus, you get to take home and enjoy a new book. What more could you ask for?

So, what's the best independently owned bookstore in Michigan? Best Products graciously compiled a list of the best independently owned bookstores in every state in America. They named John K. King Used & Rare Books in Detroit as the best in Michigan. Here's what they had to say about it:

John K. King Used and Rare Books is no joke: They have more than a million books in their store, which is four stories tall. It's so big that staff members have to hang out maps to guests when they enter. You can easily spend an entire day there.

Looking for more? Check out the full list of the best independently owned bookstores.