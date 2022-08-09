This Is Minnesota's Best Breakfast Restaurant

Some say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, regardless of the time you choose to eat it. If you prefer to start your day sunny-side up, than look no further than this state-wide breakfast staple. The best breakfast restaurant in the entire state serves meals that will not only kick start your day, but healthy plates that you can enjoy with friends. How can you go wrong with a hearty stack of waffles topped with butter and fruit, or a tall glass of freshly pressed juice? This restaurant offers those options, and many more!

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best place to order breakfast in Minnesota is at Key's Cafe & Bakery located throughout the state.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the best breakfast restaurant in the entire state:

"If your idea of the optimal breakfast is a plate of delicious blueberry pancakes, go to Keys Café & Bakery. The blueberry pancakes are so good that if it were the only thing on the menu, it'd still be the best breakfast restaurant in Minnesota. But beyond the pancakes, Keys Café & Bakery has amazing choices like a Meat Lover Omelette with eggs, Italian sausage, pork sausage, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, and hash browns. All these restaurants are comfortable and have a laid-back atmosphere so you can start your day off with a relaxing, tasty meal."