This Is Nebraska’s Best Independently Owned Bookstore

Some of the best bookstores across the country are independently owned. They are great for grabbing inexpensive used books, keeping up with what's popular right now, as well as discovering rare finds. Independent bookstores are also notorious for fostering a strong love of reading for everyone in the community.

While we're on the topic of community, by buying local, you help create jobs for your friends and neighbors, improve public infrastructure, and invest in the social and economic wellbeing of your community. Plus, you get to take home and enjoy a new book. What more could you ask for?

So, what's the best independently owned bookstore in Nebraska? Best Products graciously compiled a list of the best independently owned bookstores in every state in America. They named the Bookworm in Omaha as the best in Nebraska. Here's what they had to say about it:

The Bookworm is a family owned business that has been in the area since 1986 and has a huge selection of books on almost any topic. They are known for a friendly and extremely knowledgeable staff. They do book clubs and events, and have a program called Baker's Dozen that gives customers a credit for every 12 book purchased. Bonus: They're pet-friendly.

Looking for more? Check out the full list of the best independently owned bookstores.