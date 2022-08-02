This Is Nebraska’s Best College Town

By Taylor Linzinmeir

August 2, 2022

Whether you're in college or not, college towns make great places to live. They are often filled with plenty of youthful energy, not to mention fun bars, restaurants and shops. They also have the perk of being connected to institutions that offer live music, theater, museums, academic lectures, and collegiate sports for everyone to enjoy.

Far and Wide compiled a list of the best college towns in every state. To make their selections, they combined lists from USA Today, College Ranker, Best College Reviews, Best Value Schools and more. After analyzing all of that data, they chose Lincoln, home of both Nebraska Wesleyan University and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, as the best college town in the state. Here's what they had to say about it:

The capital of Nebraska, Lincoln is certainly a city with 288,000 people. But don't let it fool you: There are 373 miles of trails to explore in this Midwestern community. The University of Nebraska is also surrounded by more than outdoor recreation, with ample entertainment, museums and gardens to enjoy. As the capital, Lincoln also offers opportunities in numerous industries for working long after your own college days are over.

Are you curious about the best college towns throughout the rest of the United States? Check out the full list right here.

