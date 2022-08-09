This Is Ohio's Best Independently Owned Bookstore

Some of the best bookstores across the country are independently owned. They are great for grabbing inexpensive used books, keeping up with what's popular right now, as well as discovering rare finds. Independent bookstores are also notorious for fostering a strong love of reading for everyone in the community.

While we're on the topic of community, by buying local, you help create jobs for your friends and neighbors, improve public infrastructure, and invest in the social and economic wellbeing of your community. Plus, you get to take home and enjoy a new book. What more could you ask for?

So, what's the best independently owned bookstore in Ohio? Best Products graciously compiled a list of the best independently owned bookstores in every state in America. They named the Book Loft of German Village in Columbus as the best in Ohio. Here's what they had to say about it:

The Book Loft is housed in pre-Civil War era buildings that were once general stores and a saloon, but are now home to 32 rooms of Bargain Books. The Book Loft also features a really charming garden area for relaxing.

Looking for more? Check out the full list of the best independently owned bookstores.