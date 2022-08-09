This Is Wisconsin’s Best Independently Owned Bookstore

Some of the best bookstores across the country are independently owned. They are great for grabbing inexpensive used books, keeping up with what's popular right now, as well as discovering rare finds. Independent bookstores are also notorious for fostering a strong love of reading for everyone in the community.

While we're on the topic of community, by buying local, you help create jobs for your friends and neighbors, improve public infrastructure, and invest in the social and economic wellbeing of your community. Plus, you get to take home and enjoy a new book. What more could you ask for?

So, what's the best independently owned bookstore in Wisconsin? Best Products graciously compiled a list of the best independently owned bookstores in every state in America. They named Boswell Book Company in Milwaukee as the best in Wisconsin. Here's what they had to say about it:

Boswell Book Company has a big selection of books, and they host lots of author events. They also have book clubs, like the Sci-Fi book club and Books and Beer. There are gifts, toys, cards, journals, calendars, magazines, and more, as well as tons of staff recommendations.

Looking for more? Check out the full list of the best independently owned bookstores.