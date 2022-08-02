This Is Wisconsin’s Best College Town

Whether you're in college or not, college towns make great places to live. They are often filled with plenty of youthful energy, not to mention fun bars, restaurants and shops. They also have the perk of being connected to institutions that offer live music, theater, museums, academic lectures, and collegiate sports for everyone to enjoy.

Far and Wide compiled a list of the best college towns in every state. To make their selections, they combined lists from USA Today, College Ranker, Best College Reviews, Best Value Schools and more. After analyzing all of that data, they chose Madison, home of both Edgewood College and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, as the best college town in the state. Here's what they had to say about it:

Best College Reviews loves Madison's historic downtown, nestled between two lakes, so it named the Wisconsin capital its No. 3 best college town. Plus, with 15 colleges and universities in the area, Madison squeezed into the top 30 Best College Towns by USA Today. The University of Wisconsin and other schools bring 50,000 students to this capital city every school year.

