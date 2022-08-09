Last month, Twenty One Pilots were scheduled to play the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy, but they almost had to cancel it. In a new Instagram post, the duo revealed that "this was a show that almost didn’t happen just hours before we took the stage. luckily Josh [Dun] was there to tinker."

“Basically the way we have our gear set up is we have our main set of gear, then we have what we call a b-rig, so we’ve got a clone of our main instruments, soundboards, monitor consoles, all sorts of gear, and that’s the b-rig," the drummer explained in a video. "It’s not working right. We’re three hours until the show, and we’re still troubleshooting and hoping we can play a show tonight if we get this rig working."

In other videos in the carousel, the band's bassist divulged he was on his second backup bass, which only had four strings instead of his normal five, and their accordion player had to check his instrument (which is a big no no in the accordion community) so he had to settle on a trumpet.

Thankfully they got everything worked out and the show was able to go on as planned. After hitting the European festival circuit, TOP are gearing up for the North American leg of their Icy Tour, which kicks off next week. See a full list of dates here and check out their Instagram post below.