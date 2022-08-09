Vic Mensa Brings First Black Cannabis Brand To Chicago

By Logan DeLoye

August 9, 2022

Coach Spring 2019 Runway Show
Photo: Getty Images

Musician and activist Vic Mensa has brought the very first black weed brand to Chicago. According to Block Club Chicago, there have been many black Chicagoans arrested for selling cannabis before it was legalized in 2020. Mensa created the company in part to "reinvest" in communities that have been greatly affected by the criminalization of Marijuana.

Block Club Chicago mentioned that cannabis became a billion dollar industry in Chicago upon legalization, and has since been dominated by white-owned brands. 93-Boyz will be the first black-owned brand available at select dispensaries across the city. Mensa co-owns the company with rapper Towkio. The pre-rolled joints hitting the shelves will be available in three different strains.

“We’re a premium gas company. We’ve got our finger on the pulse as far as genetics go. There’s no flavor in the Illinois market. There’s no cool, like streetwear-akin brands like there are in Los Angeles and other markets. There’s nothing ill over here. Our intention was to bring in the really ill cannabis,” Mensa shared with Block Club Chicago.

Those interested can find 93-Boyz at dispensaries in the West Loop, Andersonville, Calumet City, and a few locations throughout the South Side. Mensa plans to expand the line in the near future.

