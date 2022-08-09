WATCH: California Man Eats 17 Ghost Peppers In One Minute, Breaks Record

"This record attempt is a personal challenge to see how far I can push myself and my love of the super hot peppers," Foster shared with Guinness World Records. By consuming 17 ghost peppers, Foster reached 17 million Scoville Heat Units in one minute. To compare, Guinness World Records mentioned that one jalapeño registers anywhere from 2,500 to 8,000 SHU.

Foster is so passionate about spicy peppers that he created his own company that is devoted to the hobby. Five years ago, he founded Inferno Farms in which the spice master himself sells his own craft hot sauces.