This Is California's Best Breakfast Restaurant

Some say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, regardless of the time you choose to eat it. If you prefer to start your day sunny-side up, than look no further than this state-wide breakfast staple. The best breakfast restaurant in the entire state serves meals that will not only kick start your day, but healthy plates that you can enjoy with friends. How can you go wrong with a hearty stack of waffles topped with butter and fruit, or a tall glass of freshly pressed juice? This restaurant offers those options, and many more!

According to a list compiled by Mashed, the best place to order breakfast in California is at Breakfast Republic. Breakfast Republic has multiple locations scattered throughout the state. Mashed recommended that first-timers try the Pineapple Upside-down Pancake.

Here is what Mashed had to say about the best breakfast restaurant in the entire state:

"The next time you're in California, you must try the Pineapple Upside Down Pancake at Breakfast Republic if you want to experience the best breakfast restaurant in the state. This pancake has both fresh pineapple chunks and pineapple butter on it. Breakfast Republic, which has several locations across the state, gets constantly mentioned in the press due to all the great food they serve to start your day off right. Beyond their edibles, they also have a wide variety of interesting drinks, ranging from Lavender Peach Kombucha to Drunken Oreo Dream."