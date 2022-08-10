10 Songs That'll Make You Feel Like A Character In 'Stranger Things'

A large part of what makes Stranger Things such a phenomenon is the music. Even before Season 4, Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein's unforgettable opening theme (as the wise Sarah Paulson once tweeted, "If you skip the intro while watching Stranger Things I don't want to know you") and their beautifully creepy synth score helped immerse fans in the world of Mike Wheeler, Dustin Henderson, Will Byers, and their extraordinary new friend Eleven. But in the latest installment, the show's creators took the significance of music to a whole new level.

Max Mayfield's way of escaping Vecna's curse is to hit play on Kate Bush's 1985 song "Running Up That Hill," and newcomer Eddie Munson takes on a swarm of demobats by shredding along to Metallica's metal anthem "Master Of Puppets." Music is more important than ever to Stranger Things and its beloved characters in season 4.

“I have the characters constantly living in my head from each of my projects,” the show's music supervisor Nora Felder told Billboard back during season 3. “When I’m driving, I’m either surfing radio stations... and jumping between genres and decades. My musical radar is always on, even in my sleep, and I’m constantly seeking, in any way or form, whatever message the universe might decide to send me.”

As fans patiently wait for the show's final season to hit Netflix, I've put on my music supervisor hat and rounded up some tracks- that you've heard in the show and some you haven't- that'll make you feel like a character in the iconic sci-fi series. Let's take a time-traveling trip to Hawkins, Indiana!