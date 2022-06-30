Kate Bush Breaks Three Guinness World Records Thanks To 'Stranger Things'

Ever since Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 hit Netflix last month, Kate Bush has seen her 1985 single "Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" soar to unimaginable heights, including the top of the UK charts. Because it took nearly 40 years for the single to get to No. 1, the feat has broken a few Guinness World Records: Longest time for a track to reach No.1 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart, Oldest female artist to reach No.1 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart, and Longest gap between No.1s on the UK’s Official Singles Chart.

Bush has shared her gratitude and amazement at the song's resurgence thanks to it playing a major role in the latest season of Stranger Things. She recently sat down for a rare interview to discuss her whirlwind month. “It's just extraordinary. I thought that the track would get some attention, but I just never imagined that it’d be anything like this," she told BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour of the song's success "It’s so exciting that it’s quite shocking really, isn’t it? The whole world has gone mad.”

“The thought of all these really young people hearing the song for the first time and discovering it, well, I think it’s very special,” Bush continued.

A remix of "Running Up That Hill" is featured in the trailer for Stranger Things 4 Volume 2, which comes out July 1. Watch the trailer here.