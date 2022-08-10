113-Year-Old Washington Home Looking For New Owner

A 113-year-old home in Western Washington is looking for a new owner!

The Thornewood Carriage House in Lakewood recently hit the market for $3.25 million, according to a Realtor.com listing.

If that name sounds familiar, you're probably thinking about iconic Thornewood Castle. But don't let the names fool you! This home for sale actually has nothing to do with the local landmark -- they're just neighbors.

Here's how the listing describes the five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom house:

"A stunning combination of art, history, and design in a class all its own. The 113-year-old home is a work of perfection, steeped in luxury and exquisite detail. Masterfully crafted, restored and perfected over the past 43 years, it is the product of the owners' love and pursuit of architectural beauty, impeccable style and unparalleled attention to detail. Antique glass windows and fixtures, museum quality pieces, and centuries-old artifacts tell limitless stories in each room. Located minutes from the oldest country club on the west coast and the largest equestrian center in the state. Private dock on American Lake, 2br guest house, all on a shy acre. A superior and truly one-of-a-kind residence."

If you're interested in purchasing the home, the website estimates monthly payments to be $15,166.

You can check out the full listing on Realtor.com.