Elon Musk Shares 7.92 Million Shares Of Tesla Worth $6.88 Billion

Elon Musk sold 7.92 million shares of Tesla stock valued at around $6.88 billion in the days after the company's 2022 annual shareholder meeting, according to a series of financial filings obtained by NBC News Tuesday (August 9) night.

The SEC filings state that the transactions took place between August 5 and 9. Tesla's annual shareholder meeting was held in Austin, Texas on August 4.

Musk had previously claimed that he had "no further TSLA sales planned after today" in a tweet shared on April 28.

SEC filings at the time revealed that Musk -- who Forbes lists as the world's richest billionaire with a net value of $255.1 billion -- had been selling block shares in the company worth about $8.4 million.