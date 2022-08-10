Heartwarming Video Shows Little League Batter Displaying True Sportsmanship

A heartwarming moment took place during the first inning of the Little League World Series Southwest Region championship game on Tuesday (August 9).

Oklahoma's Isaiah 'Zay' Jarvis consoled Kaiden Shelton, the opposing pitcher for Texas East, after Shelton's pitch accidentally hit him in the side of the head.

Jarvis initially fell to the ground, but got back up and took first base before walking over to the mound and giving a hug to Shelton, who appeared to be visibly shaken by the accident.

"This is really cool because as a pitcher [he] looks shaken up right now," the broadcaster said during ESPN's live coverage of the game. "And look at Zay Jarvis, this is such great sportsmanship. He wants him to know that it's OK, he'll be fine."