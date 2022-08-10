Heartwarming Video Shows Little League Batter Displaying True Sportsmanship

By Jason Hall

August 10, 2022

USA, California, little league baseball team (10-11) during baseball match
Photo: Getty Images

A heartwarming moment took place during the first inning of the Little League World Series Southwest Region championship game on Tuesday (August 9).

Oklahoma's Isaiah 'Zay' Jarvis consoled Kaiden Shelton, the opposing pitcher for Texas East, after Shelton's pitch accidentally hit him in the side of the head.

Jarvis initially fell to the ground, but got back up and took first base before walking over to the mound and giving a hug to Shelton, who appeared to be visibly shaken by the accident.

"This is really cool because as a pitcher [he] looks shaken up right now," the broadcaster said during ESPN's live coverage of the game. "And look at Zay Jarvis, this is such great sportsmanship. He wants him to know that it's OK, he'll be fine."

Jarvis can be heard telling the pitcher, "Hey, you're doing just great" during their embrace on the mound.

Several of Shelton's teammates surrounded the two players on the mound before his coach checked on him to make sure he ready to continue pitching.

Texas East went on to win Tuesday's game, 9-4, to qualify for the Little League World Series, which will be held in Williamsport from August 17-28 and include 10 U.S. teams and 10 from the international bracket.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.