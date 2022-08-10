Low-Fare Airline Introduces Nonstop Flights Out Of Phoenix

A popular low-fare airline has just added Phoenix as its latest destination.

Breeze Airways is introducing two nonstop flights out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport starting in November, according to ABC 15. Flights are available starting at $29, the airline announced Wednesday (August 10). Service will be available from Phoenix to Charleston, South Carolina, and Provo, Utah, beginning November 2.

"Breeze always seeks to connect cities which have previously had no nonstop service. Charleston, our largest base, is one of the largest routes from Phoenix without existing nonstop service today, so we’re excited to announce the first nonstop to connect these two fantastic destinations – along with our other new routes announced today," COO Michael Wuerger said in a press release. The airline also announced four new routes between existing cities, including Charleston and Los Angeles, Westchester and Nashville, Westchester and Sarasota and Tampa and Syracuse.

Here's a look at the new Breeze Airways flights taking off from Phoenix this fall:

Charleston: Wednesday and Saturday from $89

Provo: Wednesday and Saturday from $29

Here's a list of all the new routes Breeze Airways added on Wednesday.