A woman who was late for her flight was arrested Sunday for trying to stop a plane on the tarmac at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

The Phoenix Police Department arrested 53-year-old Vickie Meyers of St. Louis, Missouri, for running onto the tarmac trying to stop a plane, according to KSDK. Police said the woman was reportedly intoxicated and was confused on her plane's departure time, according to FOX 10.

Meyers tried to get on the plane by entering numbers into the keypad at the gate door that was closed. Then officials said Meyers opened the secured jet bridge doors and ran through. The woman then ran down a flight of stairs towards the nose of the plane before she was contacted by employees. The grounds crew contained Meyers until police showed up and arrested her.

KSDK reported there were signs on the jet bridge doors that said "No trespassing" and "Felony." According to Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, Meyers was arrested on one count of criminal trespass and burglary.

A bystander recorded a video of the incident at Sky Harbor and said, "She decided to go out the emergency doors, to the tarmac, and start arguing with grounds crews about why she should be let on the plane still."