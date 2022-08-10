Michigan Man Hits Girl With Rock After Seeing Ex In Truck With New Man

A Michigan man is facing charges after he saw his ex-girlfriend in a truck with her new boyfriend and threw a rock at them, according to Click On Detroit.

The incident happened at 7:36 p.m. Saturday (August 6) on McCoy Road in Bagley Township, according to police. The driver of the truck told Michigan State Police that he, his girlfriend and her two children were driving when they saw her ex-boyfriend, 31-year-old Brandon Allen Clifton, driving in the opposite direction. That's when Clifton slammed on his breaks, spun his Jeep around and followed the truck.

Clifton passed the truck on McCoy Road and suddenly slammed on his breaks, according to police. He then pulled out a large rock and threw it in the path of the truck, but the rock ricocheted off the truck and smashed through the window of a Dodge Caravan traveling in the opposite direction. A 7-year-old girl sitting in the back seat was injured by flying glass.

Clifton was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, malicious destruction of personal property between $1,000 and $20,000, and littering — object in vehicle path. He is being held at the Ostego County Jain on $2,000 bond.