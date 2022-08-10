Michigan Man Hits Girl With Rock After Seeing Ex In Truck With New Man

By Taylor Linzinmeir

August 10, 2022

Photo: Michigan State Police

A Michigan man is facing charges after he saw his ex-girlfriend in a truck with her new boyfriend and threw a rock at them, according to Click On Detroit.

The incident happened at 7:36 p.m. Saturday (August 6) on McCoy Road in Bagley Township, according to police. The driver of the truck told Michigan State Police that he, his girlfriend and her two children were driving when they saw her ex-boyfriend, 31-year-old Brandon Allen Clifton, driving in the opposite direction. That's when Clifton slammed on his breaks, spun his Jeep around and followed the truck.

Clifton passed the truck on McCoy Road and suddenly slammed on his breaks, according to police. He then pulled out a large rock and threw it in the path of the truck, but the rock ricocheted off the truck and smashed through the window of a Dodge Caravan traveling in the opposite direction. A 7-year-old girl sitting in the back seat was injured by flying glass.

Clifton was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, malicious destruction of personal property between $1,000 and $20,000, and littering — object in vehicle path. He is being held at the Ostego County Jain on $2,000 bond.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.