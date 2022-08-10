Naked Florida Man Throws Machete At Driver, Tries Stealing Clothes: Cops

A naked Florida man was arrested for allegedly throwing a machete at someone and trying to steal their clothes.

The attempted robbery happened around 10 a.m. Monday (August 8) in an area across from the Volusia County Fairgrounds, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. The victim told deputies the nude suspect, later identified as 34-year-old Brandon Wright, was picking palmetto berries in the woods before running out with a "large machete-style knife."

Officials say the naked man approached the victim and demanded their clothes, wallet, and phone. When the victim didn't give in, that's when Wright "hurled the machete at him along with a handful of palmetto berries." The handle of the machete reportedly bounced off the victim's chest, and he wasn't hurt.

The suspect then took off in a white Dodge Challenger, arriving at a gas station at 899 S. Spring Garden Ave. in DeLand.

VSO's Air One helicopter captured Wright's bizarre moments at the gas station, which shows him pacing around the gas station. Deputies make note of the Dodge Challenger with open doors and clothes strewn around it.

The naked man can be seen walking into traffic, yelling at passing cars and making strange gestures. At one point, he starts doing push-ups.

When deputies pulled up to the scene, Wright can be seen laying down on the ground and getting handcuffed. Officials say he was taken into custody without incident.

The 34-year-old is facing multiple charges, including attempted robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He's being held in Volusia County Jail without bond.