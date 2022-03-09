WATCH: Naked Florida Man Takes American Flag To Cover Himself Up

By Zuri Anderson

March 9, 2022

Photo: Volusia Sheriff's Office

A doorbell camera at a Florida home caught the moment a naked man walked up and took an American flag from the front porch.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office tweeted the 19-second video Tuesday morning (March 8), which shows a blond, bearded man walking onto the front porch of an Ormond Beach home looking toward the ceiling. It then cuts to him holding the flag, using the stars and stripes to cover the front of his nude body.

"Don't know the back story here but we're looking to ID a naked man who stole an American flag from a home on John Anderson Drive in Ormond Beach last week," deputies wrote in their post. Authorities also encourage the public to contact them if they have any information on the naked man.

It didn't take long for the Florida man jokes to come in on Twitter, either.

"I would like to know the back story too....so when he's caught, please share," a commentator wrote.

"The new season of Naked & Afraid coming soon!" a Louisiana news director quote-tweeted.

"Looks like someone's husband came home unexpectedly and this guy had to make a quick exit without his clothes," another user commented, along with a laughing emoji. "FLA of course!"

