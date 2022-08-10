Normani Claps Back At Trolls Saying She Lost 'Passion' For Her Music Career

Normani had some coarse words for people on Twitter discussing her music career. According to Us Weekly, a now-deleted tweet kicked off the discussion on Tuesday, August 9th, which read, "No idea where Normani’s motivation (no pun intended) has gone but I just dont see the same passion from her as I used to. Before yall start, its not depression so dont even go THERE!” Another Twitter account quote retweeted the message and added, "What happens when you’ve gotten comfortable and you’re not HUNGRY anymore.”

After seeing the comments, the pop star responded, "Just shut the f--k up." Normani also acknowledge another Twitter account that came to her defense. "It’s so interesting that people that have no clue what it’s like to be in the music industry & the complexities that can come with that, but will dish out unwanted & rude opinions all the time smh." The former Fifth Harmony singer added, "on top of real life s---t going on in my personal life."