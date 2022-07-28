Camila Cabello Posts Heartfelt Fifth Harmony Tribute

After Camila Cabello stayed noticeably silent as the hashtag #10YearsofFifthHarmony trended on July 27th, fans were excited to get a lengthy tribute post from the singer just a day later. "10 years since this f----n wild ride," she started the heartfelt caption which came along with an old photo of her and former bandmates Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Normani, and Lauren Jauregui nervously standing in front of The X Factor judge Simon Cowell.

"Crazy to think when this picture was taken we barely knew each other and the journey we were about to go on would change our lives forever," she wrote. "I wanna remember the laughs and inside jokes and the pinch me I’m dreaming moments. pls let’s all forget the times when I would do my own eyeliner thx," Cabello joked.