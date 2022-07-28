Camila Cabello Posts Heartfelt Fifth Harmony Tribute
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 28, 2022
After Camila Cabello stayed noticeably silent as the hashtag #10YearsofFifthHarmony trended on July 27th, fans were excited to get a lengthy tribute post from the singer just a day later. "10 years since this f----n wild ride," she started the heartfelt caption which came along with an old photo of her and former bandmates Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Normani, and Lauren Jauregui nervously standing in front of The X Factor judge Simon Cowell.
"Crazy to think when this picture was taken we barely knew each other and the journey we were about to go on would change our lives forever," she wrote. "I wanna remember the laughs and inside jokes and the pinch me I’m dreaming moments. pls let’s all forget the times when I would do my own eyeliner thx," Cabello joked.
Fifth Harmony made headlines when they announced in December of 2016 that Cabello had decided to leave the group to pursue a solo career and the remaining four members would continue as a four-piece. After their third studio album dropped in August of 2017, the group completed a final run of shows and one last music video for the song "Don't Say You Love Me," before announcing an indefinite hiatus to pursue solo projects.
Despite the rumored tension following Cabello's departure, she ended the post with a shoutout to her former bandmates. "much love and happiness to these ladies @fifthharmony and thx to the fans who had fun with us along the way x."