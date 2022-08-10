North Carolina Mother Of 4 'Very Shocked' To Win $150,000 Lottery Prize

A woman in North Carolina is celebrating a massive lottery win that will help her achieve one of her goals earlier than expected.

Latoya Banks, a 37-year-old mother of four from Jarvisburg, had hoped to buy a house for her and her children by the end of the year, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. She decided to try her luck at the lottery by purchasing a $5 Super Loteria ticket from the Hop-In in Grandy, a choice that resulted in her winning $150,000.

"Oh my God this can't be real," she said of her initial reaction, adding, "I was very shocked and I really still can't believe it."

After scoring the huge prize, she couldn't keep the happy news to herself for too long. She told her mother about the win, but she had a hard time convincing her it was real.

"My mom said, 'You're joking with me, this is a prank,'" she recalled.

Banks claimed her prize at lottery headquarters on Wednesday (August 10), bringing home a grand total of $106,516 after required state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what she plans to do with her new winnings, she told lottery officials she hopes to use some of the prize for a house while also saving up for her children's college funds.