Olivia Newton-John's Husband Pens Heartfelt Message: 'Her Soul Soars'
By Dani Medina
August 10, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
John Easterling took to Instagram on Wednesday (August 10) to pen a heartfelt tribute to his late wife, Olivia Newton-John.
The Grease star passed away Monday at age 73. While the exact cause of death has not been revealed, Newton-John battled breast cancer for over 30 years.
Easterling, Olivia's husband of 14 years, was the one who announced his wife's death on her social media pages. Now, the businessman is opening up again. Here's what his message said:
Olivia,
Our love for each other transcends our understanding. Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural. We never had to ‘work’ on it. We were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present and forever.
At Olivia’s deepest essence she was a healer using her mediums of song, of words, of touch. She was the most courageous woman I’ve ever known. Her bandwidth for genuinely caring for people, for nature and all creatures almost eclipses what is humanely possible. It is only the grace of God that has allowed me to share the depth and passion of her being for so long. In her most difficult times she always had the spirit, the humor, and the will power to move things into the light.
Even now as her soul soars, the pain and holes in my heart are healed with the joy of her love and the light that shines forward.
Our family deeply appreciates the vast ocean of love and support that has come our way.
Onward Ho
John Easterling