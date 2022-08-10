Olivia Newton-John's Husband Pens Heartfelt Message: 'Her Soul Soars'

John Easterling took to Instagram on Wednesday (August 10) to pen a heartfelt tribute to his late wife, Olivia Newton-John.

The Grease star passed away Monday at age 73. While the exact cause of death has not been revealed, Newton-John battled breast cancer for over 30 years.

Easterling, Olivia's husband of 14 years, was the one who announced his wife's death on her social media pages. Now, the businessman is opening up again. Here's what his message said:

Olivia,

Our love for each other transcends our understanding. Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural. We never had to ‘work’ on it. We were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present and forever.