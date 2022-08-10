Ric Flair: 'I Passed Out Twice' During Last Match

Hall of Fame wrestler Ric Flair revealed that he "passed out twice" due to dehydration during his Last Match event in Nashville last month.

Flair and his son-in-law, Manny Orpoeza, who wrestles for All Elite Wrestling as 'Andrade El Idolo,' defeated AEW/Ring of Honor star Jay Lethal and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett in a tag-team main event match that was billed to be the last of Flair's legendary career.

The 16-time world champion discussed the situation with his son-in-law and co-host Conrad Thompson on the 'AFTER The Last Match' episode of his To Be The Man podcast this week.

“I don’t think people realized that I passed out twice. Well what happened was, my regimentation for training was so strict that I kept my weight, I wanted my perfect weighty to be like 220 going in," Flair said (h/t Fightful.com). "So the last day, the last day and a half, aside from all the work that we had planned for me to do, I didn’t hydrate. I had it in my mind that I had to weigh 219. So I went to the ring and I’m like 217 pounds, and what happened during the body of the match is I just became dehydrated. I actually, when I was standing on the apron, I looked at Jay, which started a wheel of motion. I said, ‘Man, I think I’m getting sick’ because I was getting light-headed. Nothing to do with my heart or nothing to do with my intestines. I was getting light-headed. I’m sure a lot of it was nerves as well. So I think Jay said, ‘Guys, we gotta move this along’, when that isn’t what I meant. But to the point when Manny came over and said, ‘Your turn, sir. Your turn, sir.’ So I got in and I didn’t know where we were in the match because I had missed about clearly like 10 seconds of it."