Ric Flair Granted Release From WWE: Report

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was reportedly granted his release from his WWE legends contract.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp and WrestlingInc.com's Raj Giri both received confirmation that Flair was no longer part of WWE as of Monday (August 2).

Sources told WrestlingInc.com that the 16-time World Champion "requested the release and it was granted, effective" Monday, after initially re-signing with the company last year.

Flair most recently appeared on WWE television in an angle centered around a relationship with Lacey Evans, who was feuding with his real life daughter, Charlotte Flair, at the time.

The storyline was nixed after Evans announced her pregnancy in February.

In May, Flair told MMA reporter Ariel Helwani that he wasn't comfortable with the angle, but couldn't argue with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

"In this instance, I didn't (feel comfortable). It didn't make a difference. One thing I've learned is that you're not going to win a war when someone has their mind made up," Flair said via Fightful. "[Charlotte] most definitely didn't like it. I always say 'yes' because I didn't want to be that guy who is like 'that isn't perfect for me.' I have been buried in the desert, I've gotten my head shaved, no other top guys have gone through this. I've done everything. I've gotten fired for a year because I took my son to AAU Nationals. I've weathered every storm and come back. I got to TV and Mr. McMahon wasn't there to argue the point with.

"He had stuff going on and, I don't like to put pressure on someone if I can't talk to him. He had made up his mind. I think a lot of it is because [Lacey] is a Marine and we can't give enough back to the people who have served. He wanted her to be successful and the way to be successful sometimes is to take two other people who are doing well and give them the rub. She's a nice girl, but it didn't fit. We made the best of it and ultimately, she's pregnant now with her husband. It was never anything personal, I barely know her."