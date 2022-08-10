This Is The Best Burrito In Alabama

A Los Dos Hermanos Taco Truck restaurant is being credited for having the best burrito in Alabama.

Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best burritos in every state which included Los Dos Hermanos Taco Truck as the top choice for Alabama.

"In addition to being an incredible taco truck, Los Dos Hermanos is also known for its amazing burritos," Eat This, Not That's Caitlin Flynn wrote. "A staple in Birmingham for the past 13 years, reviewers say 'the quality of the food is fresh and always filling.' The steak burrito is a favorite, but you won't be left out if you don't eat meat—another reviewer noted the options are 'so accommodating with my vegetarian diet.'"

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best burritos in every state: