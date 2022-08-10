This Is The Best Burrito In Alabama
By Jason Hall
August 10, 2022
A Los Dos Hermanos Taco Truck restaurant is being credited for having the best burrito in Alabama.
Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best burritos in every state which included Los Dos Hermanos Taco Truck as the top choice for Alabama.
"In addition to being an incredible taco truck, Los Dos Hermanos is also known for its amazing burritos," Eat This, Not That's Caitlin Flynn wrote. "A staple in Birmingham for the past 13 years, reviewers say 'the quality of the food is fresh and always filling.' The steak burrito is a favorite, but you won't be left out if you don't eat meat—another reviewer noted the options are 'so accommodating with my vegetarian diet.'"
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best burritos in every state:
- Alabama- Los Dos Hermanos Taco Truck
- Alaska- El Green-Go's
- Arizona- PHX Burrito House
- Arkansas- Mug's Cafe
- California- Al & Bea's Mexican Food
- Colorado- La Loma
- Connecticut- Rincon Tacqueria
- Delaware- El Diablo Burritos
- Florida- My Ceviche
- Georgia- El Burrito
- Hawaii- Shaka Tacoz
- Idaho- Morenita's Mexican Restaurant & Bakery
- Illinois- Maize Mexican Grill
- Indiana- Ricky's Taqueria
- Iowa- El Rey Burritos
- Kansas- Taqueria Los Burritos
- Kentucky- New Wave Burritos
- Louisiana- Juan's Flying Burrito
- Maine- El El Frijoles
- Maryland- Tacos Tolteca
- Massachusetts- Chilacates
- Michigan- Jaku Sushi and Grill
- Minnesota- Catrina's Cerveza & Mexican Grill
- Mississippi- Burrito Zone & Tamales
- Missouri- Mariachis II Mexican Restaurant
- Montana- El Vaquero Taqueria
- Nebraska- Burrito House
- Nevada- El Steak Burrito
- New Hampshire- California Burritos
- New Jersey- Chanos Latin Kitchen
- New Mexico- The Shed
- New York- Frijolito's
- North Carolina- Mountain Burrito
- North Dakota- El Paricutin Mexican Food
- Ohio- Mi Burrito Mexican Grill
- Oklahoma- Burrito Grill
- Oregon- Tienda Santa Cruz
- Pennsylvania- El Limon
- Rhode Island- Chilango's
- South Carolina- Java Burrito Company
- South Dakota- Tortilleria Hernandez
- Tennessee- Baja Burrito
- Texas- Taqueria El Crucero
- Utah- Red Iguana 1 & 2
- Vermont- Mojo Cafe
- Virginia- Tacos Mexico
- Washington- Pita's Taqueria
- West Virginia- Black Bear Burritos
- Wisconsin- Cafe Corazon
- Wyoming- Michael's Tacos