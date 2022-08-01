This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Alabama

By Jason Hall

August 1, 2022

Hot and Spicy Buffalo Wings
Photo: Getty Images

A Gulf Shores restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken wings in Alabama.

Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state which included Hog Wild Beach & BBQ as the top choice for Alabama.

"A favorite on Yelp, reviewers rave about the Hog Wild Beach and BBQ wings that are smoked long and slow," Eat This, Not That's Brittany Anas wrote. "Of course, the sauce selections include a white barbecue sauce, which Alabama pretty much has a trademark on."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best chicken wings in every state:

  1. Alabama- Hog Wild Beach and BBQ
  2. Alaska- Chicken Shack
  3. Arizona- Trapp Haus BBQ
  4. Arkansas- Foghorn's Wings
  5. California- Bone Kettle
  6. Colorado- Slater's 50/50
  7. Connecticut- Slider's Grill & Bar
  8. Delaware- Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza
  9. Florida- Dr. BBQ
  10. Georgia- J.R. Crickets
  11. Hawaii- Off the Wall
  12. Idaho- Edge Brewing Company
  13. Illinois- Crisp
  14. Indiana- Ale Emporium
  15. Iowa- Jethro's BBQ
  16. Kansas- Pam's Wings with Things
  17. Kentucky- Momma's BBQ
  18. Louisiana- Bayou Hot Wings
  19. Maine- Figgy's Takeout and Catering
  20. Maryland- iBar
  21. Massachusetts- FIYA Chicken
  22. Michigan- Coop
  23. Minnesota- B.A.D. Wingz
  24. Mississippi- Blue Canoe
  25. Missouri- O! Wing Plus
  26. Montana- Brando's Wing Co.
  27. Nebraska- Oscar's Pizza and Wings
  28. Nevada- Noble Pie Parlor
  29. New Hampshire- Wing-Itz
  30. New Jersey- The Wing Kitchen
  31. New Mexico- Del Charro
  32. New York- Anchor Bar
  33. North Carolina- Buffalo Brothers
  34. North Dakota- Parrot's Cay Tavern & Grill
  35. Ohio- Wing Champ
  36. Oklahoma- Nashbird
  37. Oregon- Fire on the Mountain
  38. Pennsylvania- Wishbone
  39. Rhode Island- Boneheads Wing Bar
  40. South Carolina- TNT Hot Wings
  41. South Dakota- Firehouse Brewing Co.
  42. Tennessee- HoneyFire BBQ
  43. Texas- Breakfast Brothers
  44. Utah- SugarHouse Barbecue
  45. Vermont- Nectar's
  46. Virginia- Stupid Good BBQ at Good Eats Emporium
  47. Washington- Chi Mac
  48. West Virginia- The Cold Spot
  49. Wisconsin- Alchemy Cafe
  50. Wyoming- Double Dub's
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.