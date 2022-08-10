This Is The Best Burrito In Pennsylvania

A Conshohocken restaurant is being credited for having the best burrito in Pennsylvania.

Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best burritos in every state which included El Limon as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"When in Pennsylvania, head to El Limon for your burrito fix," Eat This, Not That's Caitlin Flynn wrote. "This BYOB eatery is nothing fancy, but the food is to die for. The El Pastor burrito 'literally melts in your mouth,' wrote one reviewer, while another raved that the 'food was so fresh and very flavorful.' If you have a sweet tooth, be sure to try the famous Tres Leches Cake, too."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best burritos in every state: