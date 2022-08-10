This Is The Best Burrito In Pennsylvania
By Jason Hall
August 10, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
A Conshohocken restaurant is being credited for having the best burrito in Pennsylvania.
Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best burritos in every state which included El Limon as the top choice for Pennsylvania.
"When in Pennsylvania, head to El Limon for your burrito fix," Eat This, Not That's Caitlin Flynn wrote. "This BYOB eatery is nothing fancy, but the food is to die for. The El Pastor burrito 'literally melts in your mouth,' wrote one reviewer, while another raved that the 'food was so fresh and very flavorful.' If you have a sweet tooth, be sure to try the famous Tres Leches Cake, too."
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best burritos in every state:
- Alabama- Los Dos Hermanos Taco Truck
- Alaska- El Green-Go's
- Arizona- PHX Burrito House
- Arkansas- Mug's Cafe
- California- Al & Bea's Mexican Food
- Colorado- La Loma
- Connecticut- Rincon Tacqueria
- Delaware- El Diablo Burritos
- Florida- My Ceviche
- Georgia- El Burrito
- Hawaii- Shaka Tacoz
- Idaho- Morenita's Mexican Restaurant & Bakery
- Illinois- Maize Mexican Grill
- Indiana- Ricky's Taqueria
- Iowa- El Rey Burritos
- Kansas- Taqueria Los Burritos
- Kentucky- New Wave Burritos
- Louisiana- Juan's Flying Burrito
- Maine- El El Frijoles
- Maryland- Tacos Tolteca
- Massachusetts- Chilacates
- Michigan- Jaku Sushi and Grill
- Minnesota- Catrina's Cerveza & Mexican Grill
- Mississippi- Burrito Zone & Tamales
- Missouri- Mariachis II Mexican Restaurant
- Montana- El Vaquero Taqueria
- Nebraska- Burrito House
- Nevada- El Steak Burrito
- New Hampshire- California Burritos
- New Jersey- Chanos Latin Kitchen
- New Mexico- The Shed
- New York- Frijolito's
- North Carolina- Mountain Burrito
- North Dakota- El Paricutin Mexican Food
- Ohio- Mi Burrito Mexican Grill
- Oklahoma- Burrito Grill
- Oregon- Tienda Santa Cruz
- Pennsylvania- El Limon
- Rhode Island- Chilango's
- South Carolina- Java Burrito Company
- South Dakota- Tortilleria Hernandez
- Tennessee- Baja Burrito
- Texas- Taqueria El Crucero
- Utah- Red Iguana 1 & 2
- Vermont- Mojo Cafe
- Virginia- Tacos Mexico
- Washington- Pita's Taqueria
- West Virginia- Black Bear Burritos
- Wisconsin- Cafe Corazon
- Wyoming- Michael's Tacos