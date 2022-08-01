This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Pennsylvania

A Philadelphia restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken wings in Pennsylvania.

Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state which included Wishbone as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"Buttermilk battered chicken wings at Wishbone are made with a signature pretzel crust," Eat This, Not That's Brittany Anas wrote. "To round out the experience, dunk the wings in craft dipping sauces like Parmesan Pesto or Tamarind Sweet Chili."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best chicken wings in every state: