Wake Forest QB Hartman Out Indefinitely With Non-Football-Related Condition

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman will be away from the team for "an extended period of time" due to a non-football-related medical issue, Wake Forest Athletics announced in a statement shared on their official website Wednesday (August 10).

"Following a workout on Tuesday, Aug. 9, redshirt junior quarterback Sam Hartman sought medical attention for a non-football related condition," the statement read. "The results of those tests and subsequent treatment will remove Sam from team activities indefinitely."

Wake Forest said the timetable for Hartman's return "is uncertain" and the university didn't plan to release additional details "in compliance with HIPPA."

Head coach Dave Clawson confirmed that Hartman underwent "a medical procedure" Tuesday night and referred to the situation as "one of those things that could happen to any one of us" via ESPN.