Watch Arctic Monkeys Play Potion Approaching Live For First Time Since 2011

Arctic Monkeys treated fans to a deep cut during their first show since 2019 on Tuesday night (August 9) at Istanbul's Zorlu Center PSM. Early on in their set, Alex Turner and company played the Humbug track "Potion Approaching" for the first time since 2011. They covered songs off all their albums during the 21-song set; however, they didn't debut any tracks off the new album they've been teasing for a year (and said was "pretty much" done last November).

The band will be playing several shows and festivals this year and next, but haven't announced an official tour. Hopefully that, along with an album announcement, will be coming soon.

Watch fan-shot footage of Arctic Monkeys performing "Potion Approaching" above and check out the full setlist below.

Arctic Monkeys August 9, 2022 Setlist

‘Do I Wanna Know?’

‘Brianstorm’

‘Snap Out Of It’

‘Crying Lightning’

‘Teddy Picker’

‘Potion Approaching’

‘Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?’

‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’

‘Arabella’

‘Fireside’

‘Pretty Visitors’

‘Library Pictures’

‘Don’t Sit Down Cause I’ve Moved Your Chair’

‘The View From The Afternoon’

‘Do Me A Favour’

‘One Point Perspective’

‘One For The Road’

‘505’

Encore:

‘Cornerstone’

‘I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor’

‘R U Mine?’