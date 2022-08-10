WATCH: Minnesota Baseball Broadcast Gets Weird During Talk About Hotdogs

There was a bit of an awkward moment Tuesday night (August 9) during the Minnesota Twins broadcast when the announcers got on the topic of hot dogs, according to Sports Illustrated.

Former All-Star closer Glen Perkins joined longtime play-by-play announcer Dick Bremer in the Bally broadcast booth during the Minnesota Twins' baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. At some point, the two got into a a conversation about the 10-inch pork wiener known as the "Dodger Dog," and Perkins had some opinions about it.

"I like a shorter, thicker hot dog," Perkins said through giggles. "That one was a little long and skinny for my liking."

After a long silence cut only by the sound of Perkins giggles and the cheering crowd in the background, Bremer spoke up to say, "You realize there's nothing I can say at this point that's going to make this any better." Perkins agreed and added that the hot dog also could have used some onions.

Perkins amusement didn't end after the game was over. He responded to a tweet that read, "I am in tears at [Perkins] explaining why he was not impressed with Dodger Dogs," by saying, "It's like peeing. Once I started I couldn't stop."