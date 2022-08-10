WATCH: Minnesota Teens Jump From Car On Highway During Police Chase
By Taylor Linzinmeir
August 10, 2022
Minnesota traffic cameras recently captured a group of teenagers crashing a stolen car on the highway Saturday (August 6) and attempting to evade police on foot, according to footage obtained by FOX 9 News.
Late Saturday afternoon in Little Canada, a group of teenagers smashed a stolen car into a median on Interstate 35E northbound after the driver tried to avoid police stop sticks, according to FOX 9 News. The four teens then jumped out of the smoking 2021 Kia Forte and ran across the highway, miraculously dodging incoming traffic, in an attempt to reach the other side of the road and flee. However, State Patrol Troopers were waiting there and arrested all four teenagers. You can watch the video below.
The incident began at about 5:30 p.m. when a rental car company contacted St. Paul Police saying a GPS tracker showed the vehicle, which had been stolen in Minneapolis, was headed to St. Paul, according to St. Paul Police's Mike Ernster. Police requested assistance from a State Patrol helicopter, which was able to use the GPS coordinates to locate the car.
The names of the individuals were not released, but the group included a 14-year-old boy, and three girls ages 15-17, according to FOX 9 News.