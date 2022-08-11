This Is How Many Dinosaur Fossils Have Been Found In Michigan

Humans' fascination with dinosaurs dates back centuries. Before the scientific designation of a group of animals called dinosaurs came sometime in the 1840s, some people believed the dinosaur fossils they found were anything from massive dragon bones to the bones of a human giant. Since then, every American state has searched their soil for dinosaur fossils —And some have come up with more than others.

Stacker compiled a list of the states with the most dinosaur fossil finds. They consulted the Paleobiology Database, a non-profit public resource that brings together fossil records from research institutions around the world, to make their ranking. Michigan came in at no. 38 with seven total fossils recorded. 6 of fossils are from the Late Pleistocene time period, and two are from the Meleagris genus. Here's what they had to say about Michigan's dinosaur fossil finds:

Eroding sediment kept dinosaur bones from fossilizing, however, there are some that have been discovered in the area. The University of Michigan Museum of Paleontology has several displays of local fossils for students to study, including Paleozoic and Mesozoic reptile relics.

While Kentucky, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont and Wisconsin all have no recorded dinosaur fossils, California comes in at no. 1 with 1,988 fossils.