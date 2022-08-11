Alicia Keys Reunites With Brent Faiyaz On Her New Song 'Trillions'

“Surpriiiise ! I’ve been feeling all the love lately, the tour is going soooo crazy!! So I decided – why not give them a deluxe??,” Keys said in her announcement of the album last month. “KEYS 2 Pre-Order goes live tomorrow! AND I Added some extra special NEW vibes for you.”



The R&B singer's KEYS II still contains her previously released collaborations with Lil Wayne, Pusha T, Swae Lee, and Brandi Carlile. It drops a month after she dropped the music video for her latest single "Come For Me" featuring Khalid and Lucky Daye. The album arrives a few weeks after Alicia Keys and Brent Faiyaz first teamed up for Brent's album Wasteland. Keys appears on his track "Ghetto Gatsby." Along with their new song, Keys and Faiyaz also linked up to star in their official music video for "Trillions."