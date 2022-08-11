Alicia Keys Reunites With Brent Faiyaz On Her New Song 'Trillions'

By Tony M. Centeno

August 12, 2022

Keys II
Photo: AK Worldwide Productions

Before the end of 2021, Alicia Keys dropped off her double-album, KEYS. Eight months later, the Grammy award-winning singer has delivered the deluxe version of her eighth studio album.

On Friday, August 12, Alicia Keys teamed up with Brent Faiyaz once gain for their new song "Trillions" off the deluxe version of her latest LP, KEYS II. The song, which is produced by Faiyaz and Jordan Ware, is a reimagined version of her track "Billions" produced by Araabmuzik, and is iHeartRadio's latest World Premiere. It lands towards the end of Volume 2 of Keys' new project, which also features new collaborations with Lucky Daye, Black Coffee and Kaskade.

“Surpriiiise ! I’ve been feeling all the love lately, the tour is going soooo crazy!! So I decided – why not give them a deluxe??,” Keys said in her announcement of the album last month. “KEYS 2 Pre-Order goes live tomorrow! AND I Added some extra special NEW vibes for you.”

The R&B singer's KEYS II still contains her previously released collaborations with Lil Wayne, Pusha T, Swae Lee, and Brandi Carlile. It drops a month after she dropped the music video for her latest single "Come For Me" featuring Khalid and Lucky Daye. The album arrives a few weeks after Alicia Keys and Brent Faiyaz first teamed up for Brent's album Wasteland. Keys appears on his track "Ghetto Gatsby." Along with their new song, Keys and Faiyaz also linked up to star in their official music video for "Trillions."

Alicia Keys is currently on the road for her World Tour. Her latest string of shows began on August 2 and will run through the end of September. Listen to KEYS II below.

