Auntie Anne's Showcases First Drive-Thru In Texas & We're Freaking Out

By Dani Medina

August 11, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Auntie Anne's teased an upcoming business opportunity last month on TikTok and now they're following up with that promise.

Drive-thru locations are coming, America. It's happening.

In fact, the first drive-thru location is already open! Located at 809 Wodbridge Parkway #100 in Wylie, the national pretzel chain teamed up with smoothie chain Jamba to bring your favorite snacks right to your driver side window. The drive-thru opened in May 2021, according to Restaurant Business, and is the only drive-thru location currently listed on the company's website.

Despite the fact that this location has been serving up pretzel bites and lemonade for over a year, Auntie Anne's took to TikTok on Wednesday (August 10) to show it off. "Welcome to our drive-thru 😉," the video said. The video was captioned, "The tik tok yall have been waiting for…OUR DRIVE-THRU 🕺🏻🤝"

@auntieannes

The tik tok yall have been waiting for…OUR DRIVE-THRU 🕺🏻🤝 #fyp #auntieannes

♬ Austin Millz Good Life - MillzMondays

Users are absolutely freaking out about the possibility of the drive-thru coming to a city near them. While it's unclear where these drive-thru Auntie Anne's will pop up, the company said last year it wants to partner with more Jamba locations with drive-thrus across the country.

If you have a suggestion for where to welcome an Auntie Anne's drive-thru, comment on their TikToks and they'll "tell the boss." And while you're waiting, don't forget you can order your faves online or on DoorDash!

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.