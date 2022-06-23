Auntie Anne's Is Opening Drive-Thrus And Everyone Is Freaking Out

You can grab your favorite pretzels at the mall, at the airport, in the frozen food aisle at the grocery store or even get it delivered through an app. But now, Auntie Anne's is coming to a drive-thru near you!

The national pretzel chain posted a TikTok on Wednesday (June 22) to that viral sound of two punching noises. "Things you all have to come to terms with" appears on the screen in Auntie Anne's now-viral video. "The first punching sound is punctuated by "We will always be in the malls," and the second is the kicker — "BUT WE'RE OPENING DRIVE-THRUS"

TikTok users in the comments were completely taken aback by the news (rightfully so).

"Ain't no way y'all are opening drive thru's 💀😭," one user said.

"WHAT," said another.

"This better not be a joke," another user said. Auntie Anne's responded to this comment, "It's not 🥺 we already have one open in Texas!"

Auntie Anne's opened its first drive-thru location in Wylie, Texas, in 2021, according to Restaurant Business. The location, owned by franchisees Shawn and Crystal Bowling, is co-branded with sister chain Jamba. The national smoothie chain has drive-thrus in more than a quarter of its locations and Auntie Anne's wants in on the action, the news outlet reported last year.

"Auntie Anne’s has become synonymous with malls and airports, but for some time we’ve been looking for opportunities to grow outside of these traditional locations. The opportunities that become available when we leverage our full portfolio are endless," said Kristen Hartman, president of Focus Brands' specialty category.

It's still unclear when or where these drive-thrus will be popping up.