Eccentric 'Tomato Art Fest' Returning To East Nashville
By Sarah Tate
August 11, 2022
If you've ever dreamed of dressing up as a tomato and running around Nashville, you can finally have your chance this weekend at the annual Tomato Art Fest in East Nashville.
The two-day Tomato Art Fest has been a staple in the community since 2004, honoring the plump fruit through themed art, costumes, contests and activities as well as giving visitors a chance to sample tasty food and listen to live music, per FOX 17. The 19th annual event runs Friday and Saturday (August 12-13) in Five Points, and encourages attendees to dress in costume to fully embrace the whimsy. Last year's event drew in around 65,000 people.
The eccentric festival will include fun events like the sold-out Bloody Mary Garden Party, which gives fans of the boozy drink a chance to taste full-size drinks with a full garnish bar to make it your own. A Tomato Art Show will highlight quirky and cool designs by local artists while the "Push, Pull, and Wear" Parade will transform East Nashville into a walking garden with groups marching through the streets in their best tomato-themed outfits.
Check out the Tomato Art Fest website to learn more about its history and what to expect at this year's event.