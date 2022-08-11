Eccentric 'Tomato Art Fest' Returning To East Nashville

If you've ever dreamed of dressing up as a tomato and running around Nashville, you can finally have your chance this weekend at the annual Tomato Art Fest in East Nashville.

The two-day Tomato Art Fest has been a staple in the community since 2004, honoring the plump fruit through themed art, costumes, contests and activities as well as giving visitors a chance to sample tasty food and listen to live music, per FOX 17. The 19th annual event runs Friday and Saturday (August 12-13) in Five Points, and encourages attendees to dress in costume to fully embrace the whimsy. Last year's event drew in around 65,000 people.