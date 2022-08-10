Geodis Park To Host First-Ever Nashville Fair

By Sarah Tate

August 10, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Music City is gearing up to host its first ever Nashville Fair at the newly-built Geodis Park.

The home of Nashville SC will host the first Nashville Fair next month at the state fairgrounds, the site's first fair since 2019, FOX 17 reports. The fairgrounds were the site of the Tennessee State Fair for decades before organizers moved it to Lebanon where it joined forces with the Wilson County Fair.

According to organizers, the fair will include much more than the typical local fair attractions like livestock and rides. Scott Jones, of the Nashville Fair, gave a hint to what guests will see at the inaugural fair, as well as what sets it apart from others like it.

"We will have dinner shows three nights, we will have sporting events; MMA, wrestling. So, we are excited about having these types of events here," said Jones. "The side of the building will be a community events and marketplace and then when you get into the middle building, Expo 2, that will be the crate of arcs and our Davidson County 4H butterfly exhibit."

The Nashville Fair begins September 8 and runs through September 18. Purchase tickets or learn more about the exhibits, contests and entertainment at the fair's website.

