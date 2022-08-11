Man Arrested For Crudely-Drawn Forged Inspection Sticker

A Johnstown, New York man has been arrested on accusations that he forged an inspection sticker on his vehicle.

Police said the 30-year-old man faces a felony charge of criminal possession of a forged instrument after driving with what appeared to be Post-It Note falsely representing an inspection sticker, which was hand-written in Magic Marker and described as being difficult to read due to crude lettering by police, the Times Union reports.

A photo shared by the Times Union shows the year 2023 depicted in the middle of scribbled designs and abbreviated months.

The man was stopped by New York State troopers at around 3:37 a.m., but the department didn't specify the location in which the traffic stop took place.

The man was arrested and given an appearance ticket before being released from custody.